Biden pushes for tighter gun laws in wake of Colorado shooting

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVO) — President Joe Biden called for tighter gun control laws in the wake of a mass shooting at a Boulder, Colorado grocery store on Monday.

Ten people, including a Boulder Police officer, were killed in the shooting.

“As president I’m going to use all the resources at my disposal to keep people safe,” he said at a Tuesday briefing, suggesting he may take executive action to curb gun violence.

Biden refused to speculate on the motives of the shooting suspect, 21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa.

“While we’re still waiting for more information regarding the shooter, his motive, the weapons he used, the guns, the magazines, the weapons, the modifications…. I don’t need to wait another minute, let alone an hour, to take common sense steps that will save the lives in the future and to urge my colleagues in the House and Senate to act,” Biden said