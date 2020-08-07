Biden says he would stop border wall construction if elected

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVO) — Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said “not another foot of wall” would be constructed on a southern border in the event that he is elected president.
Biden made the remarks during an interview Thursday for the National Association of Black Journalists and the National Association of Hispanic Journalists.
Biden said instead, his administration would focus on “high tech capacity to deal with it and the ports of entry.”
President Trump made the construction of a 450 mile border wall with Mexico one of the cornerstones of his presidency.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Protesters arrested after blocking E. State again, despite warnings
- Kanye West falls 1,300 signatures short to appear on Illinois ballot
- Southwest Airlines no longer cleaning armrests, seat belts between flights
- Corey Anderson released from UFC, joins Bellator
- Mobile app allows RMTD riders to buy virtual tickets
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!