Biden says Texas abortion law will unleash ‘constitutional chaos’

WASHINGTON (WTVO) — President Joe Biden condemned the U.S. Supreme Court Thursday for not blocking Texas’ new six-week abortion ban, saying the new state law “unleashes constitutional chaos.”

Biden released a written statement, saying, “This law is so extreme it does not even allow for exceptions in the case of rape or incest. And it not only empowers complete strangers to inject themselves into the most private of decisions made by a woman — it actually incentivizes them to do so with the prospect of $10,000 if they win their case.”

The Texas law bans most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, and allows private citizens to sue anyone who aids and abets in the procedures.

The law “unleashes unconstitutional chaos and empowers self-anointed enforcers to have devastating impacts,” Biden said.

Biden directed the White House legal team to look into ways for federal agencies to “ensure that women in Texas have access to safe and legal abortions as protected by [Roe v. Wade].″

“For the [Supreme Court] majority to do this without a hearing, without the benefit of an opinion from a court below, and without due consideration of the issues, insults the rule of law and the rights of all Americans to seek redress from our courts,” he added. “Rather than use its supreme authority to ensure justice could be fairly sought, the highest Court of our land will allow millions of women in Texas in need of critical reproductive care to suffer while courts sift through procedural complexities.”

The justices on the case wrote that their ruling was based on the petitioners – abortion providers and abortion-rights advocates – had not met the burden of proof on key procedural questions.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden would push Congress to codify Roe v. Wade as law.

“That is a specific course of action that can be taken to help protect from these type of lawsuits in the future,” she said.