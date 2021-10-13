Biden to address nation’s supply chain issues

FILE – In this Oct. 8, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report from the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus in Washington. During an epidemic of ransomware attacks, the U.S. is sitting down to talk cybersecurity strategy this week with 30 countries while leaving out one key player: Russia. The country that, unwittingly or not, hosts many of the criminal syndicates behind ransomware attacks around the world was not invited to a two-day meeting starting Wednesday. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

WASHINGTON (WTVO) — President Joe Biden is expected to make an announcement on Wednesday addressing supply chain issues which is impacting the delivery of goods to stores nationwide.

According to the White House, Biden is planning to meet with heads of major ports and major corporations to address these issues, ensuring that supply chain issues will not jeopardize the holiday season, and then make an announcement at 1:20 p.m. CT.

As part of the president’s plan, the Port of Los Angeles is expected to expand its operating hours to function 24/7. According to The New York Times, the Port of Long Beach is already operating around the clock, and UPS, Walmart and FedEx are expected to announce that they will run additional hours to meet demand.

According to CNN Business, the country’s largest grocers are telling stores they have limited number of products available, this stems from several things such as major ports congestion, not enough truck drivers, and dock workers nationwide.

Doug Baker, with the Food Industry Association, told WLS, “Don’t buy any more than you need, plan out your meals, and again, if you see it while you’re in the store now, go ahead and get it. Don’t wait until next month.”

CNN reported that 18% of beverages, 15% of frozen foods, 16% of snacks, 15% of candy and 18% of bakery items were out of stock at stores during the week ending on October 3, according to the latest data from IRI

Its projected that supply won’t return to normal until around February or March of 2022