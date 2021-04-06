Biden to announce all adults eligible for vaccinations by April 19, up 2 weeks from deadline

FILE – In this March 31, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden delivers a speech on infrastructure spending at Carpenters Pittsburgh Training Center in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is set to announce that he’s shaving about two weeks off his May 1 deadline for states to make all adults eligible for coronavirus vaccines.

A White House official confirms Biden plans to announce that every adult in the U.S. will be eligible to be vaccinated by April 19. Biden will make the announcement at the White House on Tuesday following a visit to a vaccination site in Virginia.

States have been gradually expanding eligibility beyond such priority groups as seniors and essential front-line workers.

Biden announced just last week that 90% of adults would be eligible for one of three approved vaccines by April 19, in addition to having a vaccination site within 5 miles (8 kilometers) of where they live.

The White House official spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss Biden’s plans before the formal announcement. CNN was first to report on Biden’s planned announcement