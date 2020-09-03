Biden to test pledge of ‘unity’ in Thursday trip to Kenosha

WILMINGTON, Del. (WTVO) — After Democrats criticized President Donald Trump’s visit to Kenosha on Tuesday “divisive,” presidential candidate Joe Biden will travel to the city on Thursday.

Biden faces the most intense test yet of his pledge to be a calming, unifying leader for a divided nation when he travels to the city now at the center of America’s election-year reckoning with police shootings of black men.

The Democratic presidential nominee plans to meet with family of Jacob Blake, who remains hospitalized after being shot seven times in the back by a police officer as authorities tried to arrest him. Biden also plans a community discussion with business figures, civic leaders and law enforcement officials.

“This is about making sure that we move forward,” Biden told reporters Wednesday. He added that he’s “not going to tell Kenosha what they have to do” but instead encourage a community to “talk about what has to be done.”

Two months before Election Day, the trip presents Biden both opportunity and risks, testing his longstanding promise that he can “unify the country” and find consensus even where it’s not readily apparent. Over the summer, nationwide protests were, on a whole, most peaceful, but many of them, as in Kenosha, turned violent and destructive.

Since the May 25 death of George Floyd, a black man killed by a Minneapolis police officer, Biden has called for an overhaul of U.S. policing and embraced a national conversation on racism. The significance of the moment was a factor in Biden selecting California Sen. Kamala Harris as the first black woman to join a major party presidential ticket.

Trump has countered with sweeping condemnations of rioting, looting and destruction by demonstrators; an absolute defense of law enforcement; and a rejection of the idea of “systemic racism” in America, which alleges that citizens with black and brown skin face barriers that whites do not.

The president pressed his “law and order” mantra during his own Kenosha trip Tuesday. He toured damaged buildings and discussed ways to quell unrest with law enforcement officials. Trump was greeted by supporters who occasionally mixed with, and were attacked by, Black Lives Matter protesters.

“These are not acts of peaceful protest but, really, domestic terror,” Trump said.

Trump asserted anew that the Biden campaign gives tacit approval to protests and activists’ calls to “defund the police,” and has criticized Biden’s refusal to directly condemn Antifa and violent Black Lives Matter factions directly.

Bill Stepien, Trump’s campaign manager, said Biden’s visit to Kenosha was inappropriate.

“The president was there earlier in the week as the president of the United States. Vice President Biden is there today as a candidate, as a political candidate,” Stepien told “Fox & Friends” on Thursday “This is not the time to be injecting politics into a really serious situation that president helped solve. I think it very very clearly points out the contrast between the president’s leadership and the people in Vice President Biden’s party who are encouraging violence in the streets.”

Biden has repeatedly denounced violence and rioting as criminal acts, from a June 2 speech after Floyd’s death up to a Monday address that his campaign quickly turned into a one-minute digital and television ad.

Biden on Wednesday repeated that “to engage in violence — burning, looting, the rest — in the name of protesting is wrong. And that person should be held accountable for their actions.” But he stood by First Amendment guarantees that “protest is a right.”

He also praised law enforcement, saying “the vast majority of police officers are good, decent honorable women and men. They put on that shield every morning. They have a right to go home that night safely — the vast majority.”

Good officers, Biden said, “want to get rid of the bad cops more than anybody else does, because it reflects on them.”

He stands by his proposals to overhaul policing — not to “defund the police”— but to require local forces to agree to certain best practices to get federal funding and to invest more in services, such as mental health counseling, intended to ease social problems that fall to police to handle, sometimes with violent consequences.

Biden noted that he’s “gotten overwhelming support from law enforcement my whole career,” alluding to endorsements from police unions as a U.S. senator and as vice president. But it was Trump who featured police union leaders and the relatives of fallen officers at his presidential nominating convention.

On Wednesday, Biden said the officers who shot Blake should be charged with a crime.

Biden is a center-left establishment figure who is too conservative on universal health, college tuition assistance, climate action and taxation for his party’s ascendant, and loud, left-wing.

But he’s moved far enough to the left that many Republicans still hammer him as a radical. He’s the old police union ally now embracing the Black Lives Matter movement, the septuagenarian white man leading a racially diverse party that gets most of its votes from women.

Biden previewed Wednesday how he believes he can make that work in Kenosha and, if he defeats Trump, in the White House.

“I spent my whole life … bringing people together, bringing the community and police officers together, bringing business leader and civic leaders together,” he said, casting the national moment in terms of its possibilities.

“There’s been so many fissures exposed as a consequence of what’s happened that people are now realizing, ‘My Lord, I didn’t know people in that circumstance didn’t have that kind of help. I didn’t know,’” he said. “What an enormous opportunity to bring the country together.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

