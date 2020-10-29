Biden would form task force to reunite migrant children with their parents

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media outside a voter service center, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Chester, Pa. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVO) — Joe Biden is expected to announce a that he would form a task force to reunite migrant children with their parents via executive order on day one of his presidency.

Biden is expected to make the announcement on Thursday, sources reportedly told NBC News.

More than 2,700 children were separated from their parents in June 2018 when U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw ordered an end to the practice under a “zero-tolerance” policy to criminally prosecute every adult who entered the country illegally from Mexico. The administration sparked an international outcry when parents couldn’t find their children.

While those families were reunited under court order, authorities later discovered that up to 1,556 children were separated under the policy going back to the summer of 2017, including hundreds during an initial run at family separation in El Paso, Texas, from July to November 2017 that was not publicly disclosed at the time.

The American Civil Liberties Union, which sued over the practice, said a court-appointed steering committee located parents of 485 children, up 47 from August. That leaves 545 still unaccounted for among the 1,030 children for whom the steering committee had telephone numbers from U.S. authorities.

About two-thirds of parents of those 545 children are believed to be in their countries of origin, the ACLU said.

Volunteers have “engaged in time-consuming and arduous on-the-ground searches for parents in their respective countries of origin,” the ACLU said in a court filing. Those searches were suspended after the coronavirus outbreak but have resumed in a limited way.

A Trump campaign spokesperson told CNN the reason the children have not been reunited is because their parents do not want the children back.

“The fact is it’s not as simple as you make it sound or Joe Biden made it sound on the stage last night to locate the parents who are in other countries,” campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh said. “And when they do locate them, it has been DHS’ experience that in many cases the parents do not want the children returned.”

DHS spokesman Chase Jennings said in a statement, “The simple fact is this: after contact has been made with the parents to reunited them with their children, many parents have refused.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

