SACREMENTO, Calif. (WTVO) — California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill Tuesday that would allow victims of gun violence to sue firearm manufacturers.

“Gun manufacturers & distributors have been shielded from the mass destruction they cause for too long,” Newsom said in tweet. “Today, CA changes that. I just signed a bill that will allow victims of gun violence to sue the makers of these deadly weapons & hold them accountable.”

Gun manufacturers, pharmaceutical companies, and airlines have special immunity to some types of lawsuits, but the California law “utilizes an exemption to the federal statute that allows gun makers or sellers to be sued for violations of state laws concerning the sale or marketing of firearms,” according to KNBC.

The law goes into effect on July 1st, 2023. It is expected to meet significant legal challenges but was sponsored by California Attorney General Rob Bonta.

The law comes in the midst of a wave of national mass shootings, including at a school in Uvalde, Texas, a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, and a rise in violent crime.