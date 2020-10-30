Brett Favre joins Jay Cutler, Jack Nicklaus and Lil’ Wayne in endorsing Trump

(WTVO) — Three-time NFL MVP Brett Favre has become the latest pro-sports figure to throw his support behind President Donald Trump, tweeting Friday “My Vote is for what makes this country great, freedom of speech & religion, 2nd Amnd, hard working tax paying citizens, police & military.”
On Thursday, pro-golfer Jack Nicklaus publicly endorsed Trump in a letter, which was re-posted by former Chicago Bear Jay Cutler.
Rapper Lil’ Wayne also recently expressed support for the President.
Rappers 50 Cent and Ice Cube drew widespread political attention by expressing support for Trump or, at least a willingness to work with him in a second term.
