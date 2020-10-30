Brett Favre joins Jay Cutler, Jack Nicklaus and Lil’ Wayne in endorsing Trump

Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI, FLORIDA – JANUARY 31: Former NFL player Brett Favre speaks onstage during day 3 of SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on January 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM )

(WTVO) — Three-time NFL MVP Brett Favre has become the latest pro-sports figure to throw his support behind President Donald Trump, tweeting Friday “My Vote is for what makes this country great, freedom of speech & religion, 2nd Amnd, hard working tax paying citizens, police & military.”

On Thursday, pro-golfer Jack Nicklaus publicly endorsed Trump in a letter, which was re-posted by former Chicago Bear Jay Cutler.

Rapper Lil’ Wayne also recently expressed support for the President.

Rappers 50 Cent and Ice Cube drew widespread political attention by expressing support for Trump or, at least a willingness to work with him in a second term.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories