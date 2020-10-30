Brett Favre joins Jay Cutler, Jack Nicklaus and Lil’ Wayne in endorsing Trump

MIAMI, FLORIDA – JANUARY 31: Former NFL player Brett Favre speaks onstage during day 3 of SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on January 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM )

(WTVO) — Three-time NFL MVP Brett Favre has become the latest pro-sports figure to throw his support behind President Donald Trump, tweeting Friday “My Vote is for what makes this country great, freedom of speech & religion, 2nd Amnd, hard working tax paying citizens, police & military.”

My Vote is for what makes this country great, freedom of speech & religion, 2nd Amnd, hard working tax paying citizens, police & military. In this election, we have freedom of choice, which all should respect. For me & these principles, my Vote is for @RealDonaldTrump. #Vote ☑️🇺🇸 — Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) October 30, 2020

On Thursday, pro-golfer Jack Nicklaus publicly endorsed Trump in a letter, which was re-posted by former Chicago Bear Jay Cutler.

Jay Cutler endorses President Trump pic.twitter.com/miBYsBlgc8 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 29, 2020

Rapper Lil’ Wayne also recently expressed support for the President.

Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/Q9c5k1yMWf — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 29, 2020

Rappers 50 Cent and Ice Cube drew widespread political attention by expressing support for Trump or, at least a willingness to work with him in a second term.

