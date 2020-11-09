Bustos won’t seek re-election as House Democratic campaign chairwoman after losses

FILE – In this April 23, 2020 file image from video, Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., speaks on the floor of the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Bustos has been reelected to a fifth term after fending off Republican challenger Esther Joy King in northwestern Illinois. (House Television via AP, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVO) — Illinois Representative Cheri Bustos (D) said she won’t be seeking a second term as chairwoman of the Democratic Congressional Committee after Democrats lost a number of seats in the 2020 election.

Bustos sent a letter to the House caucus on Monday, saying, “I, too, hoped for better results last week. I am gutted at the losses we sustained. We lost tremendous colleagues and friends who will not return in January.”

Bustos also said the DCCC would conduct an investigation to determine why Democrats suffered as many defeats as they did, including the loss of Joe Cunningham of South Carolina and Kendra Horn of Oklahoma.

Bustos narrowly held on to her seat, facing a formidable challenge from newcomer Esther Joy King.

On a conference call with leadership last week, Rep. Abigail Spanberger argued that “defund the police” and talk of socialism within the Democratic party threatened her own re-election.

According to CBS News, House Whip Jim Clyburn, of South Carolina, told CBSN Monday “‘Defund the police’ is killing our party, and we’ve got to stop it.”

