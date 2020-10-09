Commission cancels October 15th presidential debate

President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden during the first presidential debate at the Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland. (Photo by JIM WATSON,SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVO) — The organizing body for next week’s presidential debate has canceled the event after President Donald Trump said he would not participate in a virtual debate, according to the Wall Street Journal.

After Trump tested positive for coronavirus, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced it would be changing to a virtual town hall event in Miami.

Following the announcement, Trump told Fox Business, “I’m not going to do a virtual debate” with former Vice President Joe Biden.

Trump fell ill with the virus last Thursday, just 48 hours after debating Biden in person in Cleveland. While the two candidates remained a dozen feet apart during the debate, Trump’s infection sparked health concerns for Biden and sent him to undergo multiple COVID-19 tests before returning to the campaign trail.

ABC News announced a town hall with Biden on Oct. 15, the original date of the next debate.

