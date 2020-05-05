Committee seeks to draft Michelle Obama as VP nominee

(WTVO) — Could an Obama return to the White House? A grassroots effort is working to “Draft Michelle Obama for VP”.

Former Vice President Joe Biden said in March that he would choose a female running mate, and said he would choose Michelle Obama “in a heartbeat” if she wanted the job.

According to WLS, Biden’s possible picks range from former top 2020 presidential contenders Sens. Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren, to governorslike Michigan’s Gretchen Whitmer and New Mexico’s Michelle Lujan Grisham, to other prominent African American female leaders like former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, Florida Congresswoman Val Demings and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

The “Committee to Draft Michelle Obama for VP” is hoping to build “substantial grassroots support for a potential Michelle Obama candidacy and help garner media attention for a vice-presidential nominee who has the power to beat Donald Trump.”

“Ms. Obama, the most admired woman in America, will be a vital asset this November, when Vice President Biden will face an uphill battle to combat the lies and deceit emanating from the White House,” said the statement released Monday. “Her credibility as a trusted leader and a strong symbol of unity within the Democratic Party would certainly help Democrats defeat Republicans up and down the ballot.”

