Coronavirus daily death toll will nearly double by June, Trump administration predicts

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The administration of President Donald Trump is projecting a steady rise in the number of coronavirus cases and deaths over the next several weeks, according to a new report.
An internal document obtained by The New York Times projects the United States will reach about 3,000 daily deaths on June 1, nearly double from the current level of about 1,750.
The Times reports the projections are based on modeling by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and compiled by FEMA.
Additionally, the projections estimate about 200,000 new cases each day by the end of the month, up from about 25,000 cases predicted now.
The models confirm a fear among experts that reopening the US and economy will move the country backwards to where it first stood in mid-March, when stay-at-home orders were first enacted.
