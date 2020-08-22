Court orders President Trump to pay Stormy Daniels’ legal fees

(WFLA/CNN Newsource) – A California court has ordered President Donald Trump to pay legal fees in Stormy Daniels’ suit.

The judge ordered Trump to pay $44,100 to Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels. The order was posted online by Clifford’s attorneys.

The judge ruled that Clifford was entitled to legal fees, finding her the “prevailing party” under California law, although the case was dismissed.

Clifford is an adult-film actress who says she had an affair with Trump from 2006 to 2007.

She signed a $130,000 non-disclosure agreement with former Trump attorney Michael Cohen.

Trump denies the affair occurred.

Copyright © 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.