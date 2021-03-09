Deadline approaches for small businesses looking for PPP loans

FILE – In this June 15, 2018, file photo, cash is fanned out from a wallet in North Andover, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Small businesses are running out of time to apply for a paycheck protection program (PPP) loan. After Tuesday at 4 p.m. CST, any firm will be able to apply.

Since February 24, businesses with fewer than 20 employees have had an exclusive window to apply for PPP loans.

Small businesses that have already received PPP funds will not be able to revise their loan amounts under the new rules.

Small business owners can still apply for funding after Tuesday, but they might be competing with larger firms for cash. The program is taking applications until March 31, 2021.

Click here to find a lender.