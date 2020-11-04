(AP) — Democrat Ilhan Omar wins reelection to U.S. House in Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District.
Rep. Ilhan Omar. Omar, a liberal Democrat, made history two years ago as the first Somali-American elected to Congress and went on to make countless headlines for making controversial statements on Israel, for tangling with President Donald Trump and for a personal life that became tabloid fodder.
