Democrat Ilhan Omar wins reelection to U.S. House in Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., respond to remarks by President Donald Trump after his call for the four Democratic congresswomen to go back to their “broken” countries, during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, July 15, 2019. All are American citizens and three of the four were born in the U.S. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(AP) — Democrat Ilhan Omar wins reelection to U.S. House in Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District.

Rep. Ilhan Omar. Omar, a liberal Democrat, made history two years ago as the first Somali-American elected to Congress and went on to make countless headlines for making controversial statements on Israel, for tangling with President Donald Trump and for a personal life that became tabloid fodder.

