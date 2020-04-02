Democrats postpone Milwaukee national convention in response to COVID-19 outbreak

Workers stand near signage during a media walkthrough for the upcoming Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S., on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. The 2020 DNC is scheduled to take place July 13-16. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WTVO) — The Democratic National Convention Committee announced Thursday plans to postpone the 2020 convention in Milwaukee until August 17th.

“In our current climate of uncertainty, we believe the smartest approach is to take additional time to monitor how this situation unfolds so we can best position our party for a safe and successful convention. During this critical time, when the scope and scale of the pandemic and its impact remain unknown, we will continue to monitor the situation and follow the advice of health care professionals and emergency responders,” said Joe Solmonese, CEO of the Democratic National Convention Committee.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

