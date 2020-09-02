Democrats promise less stress if Biden elected

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVO) — Former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign released a new ad asking, “Remember when you didn’t have to think about the President every single day?” in a pledge to bring less anxiety to American voters.
According to CNN, the messaging extends beyond the ad. In an interview on Thursday, Biden said, “We’ve got to calm this whole situation down. … The American people aren’t buying this.”
Polls conducted since Donald Trump was elected have shown anxiety levels in the United States have gone up, CNN reports.
A study conducted by the American Psychological Association in 2019 found that for 56% of Americans, the upcoming election is a stressor, ticking up from the 52% who reported the same in 2016.
The ad asks voters to think about if their concerns with current American anxieties would go away if Trump was no longer in power.
“You want to be able to pick up your phone in the morning and not be outraged or scared, you want a government that works,” a Biden aide said.
“It is effective and it is highly resonant with a lot of voters, especially the suburban college-educated group that Trump must make inroads with,” said Michael Halle, a former aide to former South Bend, Inidana Mayor Pete Buttigieg. “Even Republicans will say ‘I wish he would tweet less’ and that is code for they want less controversy.”
