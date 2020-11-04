Democrats to maintain control of U.S. House

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVO) — ABC News is projecting the Democrats will keep control of the U.S. House of Representatives, and Nancy Pelosi will remain as Speaker of the House.
DEVELOPING…
MORE HEADLINES:
- Oregon becomes first state to decriminalize hard drugs
- Stadelman wins re-election to 34th District Illinois State Senate
- West fends off challenger Hansen to retain 67th District Illinois House seat
- Rockford city councilman Joe Chiarelli to become Winnebago County Board Chairman
- Winnebago County voters decide against expanded role for Board Chairman
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!