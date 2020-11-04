Democrats to maintain control of U.S. House

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. speaks during a news conference Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVO) — ABC News is projecting the Democrats will keep control of the U.S. House of Representatives, and Nancy Pelosi will remain as Speaker of the House.

DEVELOPING…

