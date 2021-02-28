Dems seek probe of Illinois GOP lawmaker with militia decal

FILE – In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, violent protesters storm the Capitol, in Washington. People charged in the attack on the U.S. Capitol left behind a trove of videos and messages that have helped federal authorities build cases. In nearly half of the more than 200 federal cases stemming from the attack, authorities have cited evidence that an insurrectionist appeared to have been inspired by conspiracy theories or extremist ideologies, according to an Associated Press review of court records. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

CHICAGO (AP) — Democratic county leaders are seeking an investigation of a Republican legislator from Illinois after he displayed a decal of an anti-government militia movement on his pickup truck parked at the U.S. Capitol during January’s deadly insurrection.

The Illinois Democratic County Chairs’ Association asked for the state investigation of state Rep. Chris Miller on Friday after photos surfaced of his truck with a sticker for the Three Percenters. Miller, a cattle farmer in Oakland, denied involvement with the group.

He was in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6. A day earlier his wife, freshman U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, gave a speech quoting Adolf Hitler.