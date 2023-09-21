MIDLAND, Texas. (WTVO) — Republican presidential nominee Ron DeSantis said he has a plan to lower gas prices to $2 per gallon in an effort to make the United States the world’s leading energy producer.

According to The Daily Wire, DeSantis’ “Freedom to Fuel” plan includes six components: Restore American Energy Dominance, Save the American Automobile, Elevate Evidence Over Ideology, Reform Environmental Permitting and End Green Lawfare, Jump-Start Critical Mineral and Federal Land Development and Build the Most Efficient, Affordable, and Reliable Energy Grid in the World.

“On January 20th, 2025, there’s going to be a new sheriff in town,” he said at an event in Midland, Texas on Wednesday. “As your president, I will restore our freedom to fuel. I will ensure that the United States of America is the dominant energy producer in the entire world. I will ensure that this country does not have to rely on hostile nations for its energy needs ever again. We will lift the Biden EV mandates and other standards. We will eliminate subsidies for EVs, and we will support Americans’ right to drive the cars they want. In short, we will save the traditional American automobile.”

DeSantis pledged to roll back the Biden administration’s regulations on oil and gas production, withdraw from global climate agendas, pursue nuclear energy, reverse electric vehicle adoption mandates, eliminate federal subsidies for electric vehicle purchases, allow rare earth mineral mining on federal land, and more.

“Our self-imposed handcuffs on oil, gas, and critical mineral extraction will be removed,” he added. “The days of rolling blackouts and unreliable grids will be finished. To every American outraged by rising gas prices under Biden, and they are rising, and I think nationally, it is coming close to $4 a gallon. Our target goal in 2025, we want that gas at $2 a gallon, we certainly will move in that direction if we implement all these policies.”