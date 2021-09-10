Doctor: Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate ignores natural immunity

WASHINGTON (WTVO) — President Joe Biden ordered businesses with over 100 employees to require vaccines or weekly tests on Thursday, but that ignores natural immunity of those who have already contracted COVID-19, according to a medical expert.

In an interview on the Sinclair Broadcast Group’s The National Desk, Dr. Jeffrey Singer said, “As a doctor, what concerns me is President Biden basically paid no attention to the role of natural immunity. “Numerous studies now are showing that people who’ve had previous COVID infections are their immunity is either equal to or maybe even greater than vaccine-induced immunity.”

Singer said other countries, such as Israel and the United Kingdom, accept proof of a prior COVID-19 infection in place of proof of vaccination.

“When he basically leaned into the camera and said our patience is wearing thin, and then whispered to the unvaccinated people, how much more information do you need, what are you waiting for, that’s not the kind of message that’s going to make a person who isn’t vaccinated suddenly say, you know, he’s right, I need to go get vaccinated. In fact, it’s probably going to have the opposite effect,” said Dr. Singer.

On Thursday, Biden announced that all employers with 100+ employees must either mandate vaccines or test weekly. The requirement for large companies to mandate vaccinations or weekly testing for employees will be enacted through a forthcoming rule from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration that carries penalties of $14,000 per violation

The Associated Press contributed to this report.