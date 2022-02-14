WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVO) — John Durham, the special counsel appointed by former Attorney General William Barr to investigate the FBI’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election, says the Hilary Clinton campaign hired staffers to “infiltrate” White House servers to find evidence of collusion between former President Trump and Russia.

In the report, released on Friday, an executive referred to as “Tech Executive-1”, but identified as Rodney Joffe, senior vice president at Neustar, according to The Hill, used his company’s access to mine for links between the Trump Organization and Russia’s Alfa Bank in July 2016.

The report says the Clinton campaign’s law firm directed Tech Executive-1 to “mine internet data,” some of it secret, and search for a Trump-Russia connection. Some of the data were gleaned from internet traffic from Trump Tower, Trump’s Central Park West apartment building, and the Executive Office, once Trump became president, the report claims.

“Tech Executive-1’s employer, Internet Company-1, had come to access and maintain dedicated servers for the EOP (White House’s Executive Office of the President) as part of a sensitive arrangement whereby it provided DNS resolution services to the EOP,” the report said.

“Tech Executive-1 and his associates exploited this arrangement by mining the EOP’s DNS traffic and other data for the purpose of gathering derogatory information about Donald Trump,” it continued.

Durham said the goal of the data mining was “to establish ‘an inference’ and ‘narrative’ tying then-candidate Trump to Russia.”

The court filing is part of Durham’s prosecution of attorney Michael Sussmann, who represented Joffe and worked on behalf of both the Democrats and Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

Sussman reportedly informed “Agency-2,” believed to be the CIA, of allegations about Trump in order to get the agency to investigate the president, Durham alleged.

Sussmann has been charged with making false statements to the FBI in regard to pushing the Alfa Bank claims. He allegedly told the FBI he was not working for any particular client in unearthing the data, despite billing his services to the Clinton campaign. He has pleaded not guilty.

Neither Joffe nor Neustar have been charged.

The FBI and Special Counsel Robert Mueller investigated supposed links between Trump and the Russian bank for years but found there was not enough evidence to support charges of wrongdoing.

Mark Meadows, Trump’s former chief of staff, said Saturday, “They didn’t just spy on Donald Trump’s campaign. They spied on Donald Trump as sitting President of the United States. It was all even worse than we thought.”

“Democrat-paid operatives illegally hacked their political opponents’ communications during a presidential campaign and then did it again to a sitting president and the White House staff,” Devin Nunes, a House Intelligence Committee chairman who also investigated the spying allegations, told the Washington Examiner. “These actions are characteristic of third-world dictatorships, not democracies. It is undoubtedly the biggest political scandal of our lifetime.”