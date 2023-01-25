President Donald Trump walks to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on Jan. 12, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

(WTVO) — Facebook and Instagram’s parent company, Meta, announced Wednesday that former President Donald Trump’s accounts would be reinstated, over 2 years after he was suspended for posts about the January 6th Capitol riot.

According to NBC News, Nick Clegg, Meta’s president of global affairs, said Trump’s accounts would be reinstated “in the coming weeks” with “new guardrails in place to deter repeat offenses.”

The new rules include “heightened penalties for repeat offenses — penalties which will apply to other public figures whose accounts are reinstated from suspensions related to civil unrest under our updated protocol. In the event that Mr. Trump posts further violating content, the content will be removed and he will be suspended for between one month and two years, depending on the severity of the violation,” Clegg said on the company’s website.

Facebook first suspended Trump’s account and then indefinitely banned the former president for posting videos said to have encouraged the January 6th rioters.

Of the new rules, Clegg said Trump could face penalties for content that doesn’t violate Facebook’s rules but “contributes to the sort of risk that materialized on January 6th, such as content that delegitimizes an upcoming election or is related to QAnon.”

After being banned from Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, Trump launched his own social media network, Truth Social.