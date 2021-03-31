Facebook removes video interview with Trump, citing ban from the platform

(WTVO) — Facebook and Instagram removed a video of former President Donald Trump on Tuesday, citing his permanent suspension from the platform.

Trump was interviewed by his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, on a post on her page, “The Right View With Lara Trump.” Facebook removed the video because it “featured Trump speaking” and contained “the voice of Donald Trump,” according to an internal email.

According to The New York Post, Lara Trump shared a screenshot of an email from a Facebook employee notifying her of the interview’s removal.

“We are reaching out to let you know that we removed content from Lara Trump’s Facebook page that featured President Trump speaking,” the email read. “In line with the block we placed on Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts, further content posted in the voice of Donald Trump will be removed and result in additional limitations on the accounts.”

On Instagram, Lara Trump posted, “And just like that, we are one step closer to Orwell’s 1984. Wow.”

In the interview, Trump chastised social media companies and news media for suppressing stories about Hunter Biden’s laptop during Trump’s re-election campaign.

“When they didn’t show any of that during the campaign — they just cut it out, like, canceled I guess, you could call it cancel culture right — to me that was really the beginning, because it was bad it’s been bad for a really long time, it’s been fake for a long time,” Trump said.

The former president launched his own official website on Monday after being banned from most social media platforms following the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol.