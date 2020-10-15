Facebook, Twitter censor controversial New York Post story on Joe Biden

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVO) — Facebook and Twitter reportedly took action on Wednesday to limit the distribution of a New York Post story which claims Hunter Biden introduced his then-vice president dad to a Ukranian official months before the U.S. pressured the government there to fire a prosecutor investigating the company.

Both companies said they were aiming to slow the spread of potentially false information, according to NPR, but did not give details about how they reached their decision.

The Post published a story on Wednesday alleging that emails recovered from Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, showed evidence the younger Biden introduced his father to Vadym Pozharskyi, an adviser to the board of Ukranian energy firm Bursima, despite the former vice president’s denials that he was ever engaged in Hunter’s overseas business deals.

The report says the emails were taken from a laptop which had been turned over to a computer repair shop and was never collected.

An email allegedly sent by Pozharskyi to Hunter in April 2015 reads, “Dear Hunter, thank you for inviting me to DC and giving an opportunity to meet your father and spent [sic] some time together. It’s realty [sic] an honor and pleasure.”

The message was sent about 1 year after Hunter joined the Bursima board at a reported salary of $50,000 a month.

In May of 2014, Pozharskyi allegedly also asked Hunter for advice on how you could use your influence” on the company’s behalf.

According to the Post, other material extracted from the computer includes a video that appears to show Hunter smoking crack while engaged in a sex act with an unidentified woman.

A few months after Pozharkyi thanked Hunter for the meeting with his father, then-Vice President Biden admitted to pressuring the Ukranian president and prime minister to fire Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin, who was investigating Bursima.

Biden told the Council on Foreign Relations in 2018 that he threatened to withhold $1 billion in US loans in a December 2015 trip.

“I looked at them and said: I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money,” Biden said then.

Biden has insisted that the US wanted Shokin removed over corruption concerns.

The Post’s story also says the the FBI seized the computer in December after the store owner alerted the agency to its existence.

Prior to turning the computer over to the FBI, the owner said he made a copy of the hard drive and gave it to former Mayor Rudy Guilania’s lawyer, Robert Costello, in September. Guliani, who now works as counsel for President Donald Trump, allegedly gave a copy to the New York Post on Sunday.

The Biden campaign responded by saying “we have reviewed Joe Biden’s official schedules from the time and no meeting, as alleged by the New York Post, ever took place.”

On Wednesday, Facebook said it was limiting distribution of the Post’s story while its fact-checkers reviewed the claims.

Twitter took the extra step of blocking its users from posting photos of the emails or links to the New York Post’s stories, citing rules against sharing “content obtained through hacking that contains private information.”

Users who click the links on Twitter are shown a message which reads, “We can’t complete this request because this link has been identified by Twitter or our partners as being potentially harmful.”

This is a Big Tech information coup. This is digital civil war.



I, an editor at The New York Post, one of the nation’s largest papers by circulation, can’t post one of our own stories that details corruption by a major-party presidential candidate, Biden. pic.twitter.com/BKNQmAG19H — Sohrab Ahmari (@SohrabAhmari) October 14, 2020

According to a New York Post editorial, “No one is disputing the veracity of The Post’s story — not even Hunter Biden. Our story explains where the info came from, and a Senate committee now confirms it also received the files from the same source.”

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

