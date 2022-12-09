(WTVO) — In an interview with the BBC, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said “cowardly” “low-life” trolls are harassing his wife and children.

Fauci, who is set to retire at the end of the year, is chief medical adviser to the U.S. President, and was head of the government’s response team to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I have good security protection, but I really think it’s so cowardly to harass people who are completely uninvolved, including my children,” Dr Anthony Fauci told the BBC’s Americast podcast.

Two people have been sent to prison for threatening his life.

Fauci said some people may be reluctant to get vaccinated or boosted because of a torrent of misinformation about the shots despite evidence that they’re safe and have saved millions of lives.

“You can decide to trust America’s physicians or you can trust some random dude on Twitter,” said Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House COVID-19 coordinator.

Fauci said “as a physician, it pains me” that the country’s harsh political division has some people refusing vaccination for non-health reasons.

And he noted that while it’s important for people to get the new booster, those most at risk, if there’s another winter surge, will be people who never got the primary vaccine series.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.