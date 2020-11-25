Florida congressman suggests President Trump pardon himself to stop ‘radical left’

President Donald Trump walks out to speak in the Brady Briefing Room in the White House, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in Washington, with Vice President Mike Pence. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz said President Donald Trump should pardon himself and others in his administration before leaving office to prevent the “radical left” from prosecuting them.

The Panhandle Republican and close Trump ally said Tuesday on Fox News that the president should protect his staff from what he thinks would be unjust prosecutions.

Some Democrats have called on the incoming Biden administration to investigate Trump and other members of his administration for possible crimes while in office and before.

Gaetz said “the radical left (has) a bloodlust that will only be quenched if they come after” Trump and his aides.

