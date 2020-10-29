Former Bears QB Jay Cutler endorses Donald Trump

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Former Chicago Bears QB Jay Cutler lent his support to President Donald Trump on Thursday, by sharing pro-golfer Jack Nicklaus’ endorsement letter.

On his Instagram, Cutler reposted Nicklaus’ endorsement of the president and wrote: “Sign Me Up.”

Later, he re-posted President Trump’s post on Nicklaus’ endorsement and said: “Never a doubt.”

Jay Cutler endorses President Trump pic.twitter.com/miBYsBlgc8 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 29, 2020

Cutler has supported the president in the past, after Trump won the 2016 election.

“I’m happy with the results,” Cutler said, according to NBC Sports. “I’ve supported Trump for a while. I’m not going to dive into it, I know it’s a sensitive issue, but I like where it’s going.”

