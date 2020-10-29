Former Bears QB Jay Cutler endorses Donald Trump

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Former Chicago Bears QB Jay Cutler lent his support to President Donald Trump on Thursday, by sharing pro-golfer Jack Nicklaus’ endorsement letter.

On his Instagram, Cutler reposted Nicklaus’ endorsement of the president and wrote: “Sign Me Up.”

Later, he re-posted President Trump’s post on Nicklaus’ endorsement and said: “Never a doubt.”

Cutler has supported the president in the past, after Trump won the 2016 election.

“I’m happy with the results,” Cutler said, according to NBC Sports. “I’ve supported Trump for a while. I’m not going to dive into it, I know it’s a sensitive issue, but I like where it’s going.”

