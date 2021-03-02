Former White House press sec. Kayleigh McEnany is joining Fox News

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany speaks to reporters during a daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 22, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

TAMPA (WFLA) — Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany will be joining Fox News, according to the network.

The 2016 Harvard Law School graduate joined Harris Faulkner on her Fox News show ‘The Faulkner Focus’ for McEnany’s first interview since leaving the White House. McEnany discussed her experience the day of the Capitol riot, former President Donald Trump’s CPAC address, and the future of the Republican party.

At the end of the interview, Faulkner announced that McEnany would be joining the network.

“It is my distinct pleasure today to welcome Kayleigh McEnany to the Fox family. We will be seeing much more of her in the future,” Faulkner said.

McEnany was announced to be Trump’s press secretary on April 7 last year after Staphanie Grisham left the role to become Melania Trump’s chief of staff.