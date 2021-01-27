Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene reportedly endorsed executing top Democrats, could be expelled from Congress

US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican of Georgia, holds up a “Stop the Steal” mask while speaking with fellow first-term Republican members of Congress on the steps of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 4, 2021. – Donald Trump and Joe Biden head to Georgia on Monday to rally their party faithful ahead of twin runoffs that will decide who controls the US Senate, one day after the release of a bombshell recording of the outgoing president that rocked Washington.If Democratic challengers defeat the Republican incumbents in both races Tuesday, the split in the upper chamber of Congress will be 50-50, meaning incoming Vice President Kamala Harris will have the deciding vote. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

(WTVO) – Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is under fire for resurfaced social media activity from before she was elected.

A report by CNN’s KFILE revealed the representative liked and made that indicated support to execute democrats such as Barack Obama, Nancy Pelosi, and Hillary Clinton.

In one April 2018 Facebook post, Greene wrote conspiratorially about the Obama’s Iran Deal. Someone commented to Greene, “Now do we get to hang them ?? Meaning H & O ???,” which was referring to Obama and Hillary Clinton.

Greene then replied, “Stage is being set. Players are being put in place. We must be patient. This must be done perfectly or liberal judges would let them off.”

In another post, from January 2019, Greene ‘liked’ a comment that stated “a bullet to the head would be quicker” to remove House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Greene also ‘liked’ comments in other posts about executing FBI agents who she believed were part of the “deep state” working against Donald Trump.

Greene made a statement on Twitter after CNN reached out for comment.

Fake News CNN is writing yet another hit piece on me focused on my time before running for political office.



I will never back down to the enemy of the American people and neither should you. pic.twitter.com/K3JuvqrDGS — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) January 26, 2021

In January 2019, Greene created a White House petition to impeach the House speaker for “crimes of treason,” citing Pelosi’s support of so-called sanctuary policies that “are serving illegals and not United States citizens” and because Pelosi did not support Trump’s border wall. In one speech, Greene suggested Pelosi could be executed for treason.

New video also surfaced of Greene harassing Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg back in March of 2019.

Here's the full 2 minute 48 second video of Marjorie Taylor Greene trolling @davidhogg111 like the deeply unserious person she is.



This was before she ran for Congress and is on her YouTube page.



In the video, she wonders why Hogg gets to meet with US Senators and she doesn't. pic.twitter.com/Q2Q0ZahU23 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 27, 2021

California Rep. Jimmy Gomez has introduced a resolution to expel her from Congress.

I don’t need to explain why @RepMTG is a clear and present danger to Congress and our democracy. She did it herself.



And she must go.



I’m introducing a resolution to expel her from Congress immediately: https://t.co/45KyC59WDU — Rep. Jimmy Gomez (@RepJimmyGomez) January 28, 2021