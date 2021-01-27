Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene reportedly endorsed executing top Democrats, could be expelled from Congress

(WTVO) – Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is under fire for resurfaced social media activity from before she was elected.
A report by CNN’s KFILE revealed the representative liked and made that indicated support to execute democrats such as Barack Obama, Nancy Pelosi, and Hillary Clinton.
In one April 2018 Facebook post, Greene wrote conspiratorially about the Obama’s Iran Deal. Someone commented to Greene, “Now do we get to hang them ?? Meaning H & O ???,” which was referring to Obama and Hillary Clinton.
Greene then replied, “Stage is being set. Players are being put in place. We must be patient. This must be done perfectly or liberal judges would let them off.”
In another post, from January 2019, Greene ‘liked’ a comment that stated “a bullet to the head would be quicker” to remove House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Greene also ‘liked’ comments in other posts about executing FBI agents who she believed were part of the “deep state” working against Donald Trump.
Greene made a statement on Twitter after CNN reached out for comment.
In January 2019, Greene created a White House petition to impeach the House speaker for “crimes of treason,” citing Pelosi’s support of so-called sanctuary policies that “are serving illegals and not United States citizens” and because Pelosi did not support Trump’s border wall. In one speech, Greene suggested Pelosi could be executed for treason.
New video also surfaced of Greene harassing Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg back in March of 2019.
California Rep. Jimmy Gomez has introduced a resolution to expel her from Congress.