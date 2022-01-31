Governors tell Biden country needs to ‘move away from the pandemic’

President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with the Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVO) — A group of governors told President Joe Biden the country needs to “move away” from the pandemic during a meeting on Monday.

“There’s a number of areas that we have full agreement on, and that is one: We need to move away from the pandemic,” Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) said following the meeting, according to CNN, “and we asked the President to help give us clear guidelines on how we can return to a greater state of normality.”

COVID-19 hospitalizations are still at an all-time high, with the U.S. averaging more than 1,000 deaths per day, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Obviously, you can’t move away from a virus that’s still there. You can’t control that,” Hutchinson told reporters, adding “people are striving for a more normal life.”

“The President’s view is that right now, we still need to keep our heads down and stay at it, to fight what is still, you know, surging in parts of the country, but we do have the tools to get to a point where it does not disrupt our daily lives,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said following the meeting.

Biden met with the National Governor’s Association on Monday to discuss the pandemic, border security, gun violence, and infrastructure.

The White House provided a 461-page “road map” to infrastructure spending, including upgrades to roads and bridges, but also broadband internet, replacement of lead water pipes, and electric vehicle charging stations.

Biden also said some of the infrastructure funds should be used “to fight violent crime” and hire additional police officers.