WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVO) — Vice President Kamala Harris is facing online criticism after she posted a “tone-deaf” reaction photo to the Roe v Wade protests over the weekend.

The fallout from the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark decision to overturn Roe v. Wade continued on Sunday.

Demonstrations happened nationwide, and a few of them turned violent. A pregnancy care center in Longmont, Colorado was vandalized with spray paint that said “if abortions aren’t safe, neither are you.” The building was then set on fire.

Several banks and coffee shops in Portland were broken into. Vehicles were damaged and a pregnancy resource center there was also vandalized.

Protests in Los Angeles led to several arrests. One man reportedly threw fireworks and a makeshift blowtorch at a police officer. That person is now charged with Attempted Murder.

Harris posted a photo showing her watching CNN broadcasts of the protests from aboard Air Force 2.

“I know there are women out there who are afraid. To those of you who feel alone and scared: I want you to know the President and I are fighting for you and your rights. We are in this fight together,” Harris tweeted.

Users began mocking her for being out of touch, with some complaining that the message was the equivalent of “thoughts and prayers,” which itself is seen as a noncommittal message often repeated by lawmakers following mass shootings.

“Could you be specific? Like, *how* are you fighting? Describe the tactics, explain the policy, give us the rundown,” New York Magazine reporter Hillary Kelly said, according to the New York Post.

Writer Anna Gifty responded saying “Whoever thought this was a good photo-op needs be fired immediately. This is literally the embodiment of thoughts and prayers.”

A NewsNation/DDHQ poll released on Thursday shows that only 42 percent of U.S. voters approve of the job President Joe Biden is doing in the White House, with many voters from his own party lamenting that the current administration seems incapable of taking action.

According to the same poll, Americans in general now squarely blame him for America’s economic and inflation woes.

A political shift is beginning to take hold across the U.S. as tens of thousands of suburban swing voters who helped fuel the Democratic Party’s gains in recent years are becoming Republicans.

More than 1 million voters across 43 states have switched to the Republican Party over the last year, according to voter registration data analyzed by The Associated Press, with voters becoming increasingly concerned about the Democrats’ support in some localities for mandatory COVID-19 vaccines, the party’s inability to quell violent crime and its frequent focus on racial justice.

