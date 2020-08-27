Hundreds of former George W. Bush, John McCain aides endorse Biden

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the fourth day of the Democratic National Convention, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVO) — Hundreds of former aides to former President George W. Bush and Sen. John McCain said Thursday that they will be endorsing Joe Biden.

According to NBC News, a political action committee called 43 Alumni for Biden, consisting of nearly 300 members of the Bush administration, are publicly backing biden, along with more than 100 former staffers of McCain.

“Given the incumbent president’s lack of competent leadership, his efforts to aggravate rather than bridge divisions among Americans, and his failure to uphold American values, we believe the election of former Vice President Biden is clearly in the national interest,” they said in a letter.

Several Republicans, including former Secretary of State Colin Powell, Ohio Gov. John Kasich, former New Jersey Gov. Christine Whitman, former eBay and Hewlett Packard CEO Meg Whitman and former Rep. Susan Molinari of New York appeared at the Democratic National Convention last week to support Biden.

Earlier this week, more than two dozen former Republican Congressmen also pledged their support.

