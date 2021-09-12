Illinois lawmakers consider Reagan statue on Capitol grounds

UNDATED: (FILE PHOTO) Former U.S. President Ronald Reagan speaks at a rally for Senator Durenberger February 8, 1982. Reagan turns 92 on February 6, 2003. (Photo by Michael Evans/The White House/Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Lawmakers are considering whether to put a statue on state Capitol grounds of Ronald Reagan, the Illinois native who served as the country’s 40th president.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports members of the House Statue and Monument Review Task Force met Wednesday to discuss Reagan’s legacy and whether to memorialize him at the statehouse in Springfield.

Reagan was born in Tampico and raised in Dixon. He later had an acting career in Hollywood before becoming governor of California. Rep. Mary Flowers, a Chicago Democrat who serves as task force chairwoman, said Regan had a “profound impact on the direction of this country” whether people agree with his policies or not.