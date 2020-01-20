Impeachment trial of President Trump begins Tuesday

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVO) — In less than 24 hours, the Senate will embark on the 3rd impeachment trial of a U.S. President in history.

The trial will begin Tuesday as the House Democrats deliver their opening arguments, then the President’s team will get a chance to fire back.

The biggest unanswered question is: will witnesses be allowed to testify?

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R) is expected to present the rules to the Senate.

Democrats continue to criticize McConnel for not sharing what the proposed rules will look like in advance.

“I think that they have been scrambling for some time to try to figure out how to make this happen as quickly as possible, and how to avoid having relevant witnesses,” said Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Michican).

“This is the first time in history where a President has been impeached for a non-crime, for events that never occurred. This is really unique. I think every senator is going to take this very seriously,” said Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas).

The impeachment trial will begin at noon on Tuesday.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

