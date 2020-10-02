In new interview, Trump condemns white supremacists, KKK, Proud Boys

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 30: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on his way to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on September 30, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump is traveling to Minnesota for a fundraising event and a campaign rally. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVO) — In remarks made to Fox News’ Sean Hannity Thursday night, President Donald Trump explicitly condemned white supremacists, the Klu Klux Klan and the Proud Boys.

Trump made the remarks following criticism that he didn’t directly condemn white supremacists and the Proud Boys organization during Tuesday’s Presidential Debate.

In the interview, Trump said, “I go through this every year, every time somebody says something and you look at their records, their records are horrible. It’s fake news,” Trump said.

“I’ve said it so many times even beyond that. And no matter what you say, it’ll never, it’ll just keep going, going, going,” Trump added. “I’ve said it many times and let me be clear again. I condemn the KKK. I condemn all white supremacists. I condemn the Proud Boys. I don’t know much about the Proud Boys, almost nothing, but I condemn that.”

"Yesterday I made a statement that was according to most, a perfect statement … I've said it many times, let me be clear again, I condemn the KKK, I condemn all white supremacists, I condemn the Proud Boys … [Biden] should condemn antifa" — Trump pic.twitter.com/2b2vUCZaJW — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 2, 2020

During the debate, moderator Chris Wallace asked Trump if he would condemn “white supremacist and militia groups and to say that they need to stand down and not add to the violence in a number of these cities?”

Trump responded, “Sure, I’m willing to do that,” and when pressed by Joe Biden to denounce the Proud Boys, Trump said “Proud Boys, stand back and stand down. Let law enforcement do their job.”

The Proud Boys is a paramilitary group, started by Vice Media co-founder Gavin McGinnis, that has staged counter protests at Antifa rallies in Portland, Oregon. The Proud Boys describe themselves as “western chauvanists” and have been designated a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Proud Boys national chairman Enrique Terrio, a Cuban American, has condemned white supremacy, according to WPLG.

“I’m going to go ahead on the record and say I condemn white supremacist groups,” Tarrio said.

In the interview with Sean Hannity, Trump then asserted that most of the violent and illegal acts committed at protests and riots are from left-wing groups such as Antifa and Black Lives Matter.

“[Biden] should condemn also Antifa,” Trump said. “Antifa is a horrible group of people. They kill people and what they do to people, they’re causing insurrection, they’re causing riots. He doesn’t want to do that, but the press doesn’t go after him and that’s a really bad group of people,” Trump said. “But I condemn [white supremacists and the Proud Boys] and if I say it 100 times it won’t be enough because it’s fake news.”

