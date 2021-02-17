In second letter, Kinzinger’s family says congressman ‘brainwashed’ by ‘fake news media’

WASHINGTON (WTVO) — Eleven relatives of Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R) wrote two letters to the congressman chastising him for voting to impeach former President Donald Trump.

In the second letter, Kinzinger’s relatives claimed he was “misled,” “brainwashed,” and “manipulated” by the “fake news media,” according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

“We will be praying that the Lord will ‘lead you Out of Darkness,’” the Kinzinger relatives wrote in a letter dated Jan. 19.

After the Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol, 11 members of the Kinzinger family sent a handwritten two-page letter, saying he was working with “the devil’s army” for his public break with the president.

“Seriously, Adam, really! You are the one being misled (brainwashed) by the Democrats and the fake news media. Again, we thought you were ‘smart enough’ to realize they were manipulating your mind. We have not disowned you, you have disowned yourself,” Kinzinger’s relatives wrote.

“…If anyone is inciting violence and dividing this country it is …the fake news media and the Democrats!! It is beyond our comprehension that you have submitted and conformed to the leftist Democrats’ ideals. The fact that you have done this is reprehensible,” the letter continued.

Kinzinger was one of only 3 House Republicans who voted both to impeach Trump and to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green from her committees.

Kinzinger, who launched a “Country First” campaign last month, said he wished to reclaim the Republican Party from conspiracy theorists and forces that led to the January 6th Capitol siege.

“Central and Northern Illinois deserve an explanation and deserve my full attention, and they’ll get it,” Kinzinger told the New York Times. “But to the extent I can, I will also focus on the national message because I can turn every heart in central and northern Illinois and it wouldn’t make a dent on the whole party. And that’s what I think the huge battle is.”