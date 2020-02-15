Iowa Senate passes abortion amendment

DES MOINES, Iowa. (WTVO/CNN) — Iowa republicans are moving forward on a proposed amendment to the state constitution that could affect how Iowa judges rule on abortion.

The proposal passed the Senate on party lines 32-18.

State democrats are worried that it would lead to an eventual ban.

While the proposal would not ban abortion, it would change the Iowa Constitution to not “recognize, grant, or secure a right to abortion or to require the public funding of abortion.”

The Republican proposal is a response to the decision from the Iowa Supreme Court in 2018 that struck down a 72 hour abortion waiting period.

The court ruled that Iowa’s Constitution guarantees women the freedom to make health decisions, including whether or not to end a pregnancy, which angered state republicans.

“What the court did is wrong. Now we have to, on behalf of the people, go back and fix it,” Senator Zach Whiting said.

“This resolution is one of the most extreme attacks on women’s health care in Iowa history,” Democratic Senator Joe Bolkcom rebutted.

State democrats worry that the proposal will make it more difficult to combat future abortion restrictions and could potentially lead to a total ban if Roe. V. Wade is overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The proposal will need to pass to the House and then pass the entire state legislature again in 2021 or 2022.

