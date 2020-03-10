Joe Biden has heated exchange with pro-gun worker in Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (AP/CNN) — The Latest on the 2020 Democratic presidential primaries (all times local):

Joe Biden has faced down a pro-gun worker in a testy exchange over his plan to reinstate the assault weapons ban.

Biden spoke at an auto plant in Detroit on Tuesday and then was confronted by a worker in a hard hat who accused him of “actively trying to end our Second Amendment right.”

Biden used an expletive to tell the worker he was “full of” it and hushed an aide who was trying to end the conversation.

During a tour of an assembly plant in Detroit, Michigan, Joe Biden had a heated exchange with one worker over claims about the former vice president's position on guns. Watch: https://t.co/n2jqNiHtIy pic.twitter.com/137vwW0ibp — ABC News (@ABC) March 10, 2020

Biden went on to say he supports the Second Amendment but added: “Do you need 100 rounds?”

