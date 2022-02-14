NEW YORK (WTVO) — Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin’s defamation case against The New York Times is was thrown out Monday, with a U.S. District Court Judge saying her lawyers failed to produce key evidence in the case.

Palin’s lawyer told jurors Friday at the Manhattan trial that a Times editorial falsely linking Palin to a mass shooting in Arizona, which wounded then-Rep. Gabby Giffords, was a libelous display of arrogance and unchecked power.

But Judge Jed Rakoff ruled that Palin’s attorney’s failed to produce evidence that the newspaper knew what it wrote about her was false.

A Times lawyer conceded the newspaper had made a mistake but argued there was no evidence it had set out to harm Palin’s reputation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.