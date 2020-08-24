Kellyanne Conway leaving White House

WASHINGTON (WJHL) — Kellyanne Conway, the Senior Counselor to President Donald Trump, announced Sunday night that she is leaving the White House.
According to Conway’s full statement, she will be out of the White House by the end of the month— a little over a week away.
I will be transitioning from the White House at the end of this month. George is also making changes. We disagree about plenty but we are united on what matters most: the kids. Our children are teens and tweens starting a new academic year, in middle school and high school, remotely from home for at least a few months. As millions of parents nationwide know, kids doing school from home requires a level of attention and vigilance that is as unusual as these times.
This is completely my choice and my voice. In time, I will announce future plans. For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama.KELLYANNE CONWAY
Conway also announced on Sunday night that her husband, George Conway, made the decision to withdraw from the Lincoln Project.
