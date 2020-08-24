Kellyanne Conway leaving White House

In this April 30, 2019 photo, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway talks with reporters outside the White House in Washington. A federal watchdog is recommending that President Donald Trump remove counselor Kellyanne Conway from federal service for repeatedly violating the Hatch Act by repeatedly disparaging Democratic presidential candidates while speaking in her official capacity during television interviews and on social media. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (WJHL) — Kellyanne Conway, the Senior Counselor to President Donald Trump, announced Sunday night that she is leaving the White House.

I'm Leaving the White House. Gratefully & Humbly.



Here is my statement:https://t.co/MpYxVfrY2N



God Bless You All. — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) August 24, 2020

According to Conway’s full statement, she will be out of the White House by the end of the month— a little over a week away.

I will be transitioning from the White House at the end of this month. George is also making changes. We disagree about plenty but we are united on what matters most: the kids. Our children are teens and tweens starting a new academic year, in middle school and high school, remotely from home for at least a few months. As millions of parents nationwide know, kids doing school from home requires a level of attention and vigilance that is as unusual as these times. This is completely my choice and my voice. In time, I will announce future plans. For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama. KELLYANNE CONWAY

Conway also announced on Sunday night that her husband, George Conway, made the decision to withdraw from the Lincoln Project.

