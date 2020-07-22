Less momentum for Confederate statue removal in rural areas

In this Aug. 1, 2018 file photo, a statue commemorating fallen confederate soldiers stands on front of the East Feliciana Parish Courthouse in Clinton, La. As protests sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis focus attention on the hundreds of Confederate statues still standing across the Southern landscape, officials in the rural parish of roughly 20,000 people recently voted to leave the statue where it is. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

CLINTON, La. (AP) — Dozens of Confederate statues have fallen across the country _ often in more liberal-leaning urban centers — but in many smaller places, the effort to remove markers that many view as racist relics has stalled or has yet to arrive.

A tally by The Associated Press shows that more than 60 Confederate statues, monuments or markers have been removed from public land across the country since Floyd’s death on May 25.

All but eight have come down in cities or metropolitan areas larger than 50,000 people.

Most of the areas lean politically left, with 41 of the monuments removed in counties or equivalent areas that voted Democratic in the 2016 presidential election.

