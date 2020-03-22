LIVE: Gov. Pritzker gives COVID-19 update

(WTVO) — Governor JB Pritzker holds his daily press briefing from Chicago.

Earlier on Sunday, President Trump lashed out on Twitter at the Illinois governor after his appearance on CNN.

Governor Pritzker told CNN’s Jake Tapper that though it has gotten better in the last week, it is “like the wild west” trying to compete with other states and countries for obtaining supplies from FEMA to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

