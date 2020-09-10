Kamala Harris hosts roundtable event in Miami, Florida

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The top Republican in the Illinois House filed a breach of public trust charge Thursday against Democratic Speaker Michael Madigan, the longest-serving legislative leader in U.S. history, as a special committee began investigating Madigan's alleged role in a decade-long bribery scheme at the state Capitol.

Republicans asked the committee to probe Madigan's activities in the scheme centered on ComEd. The utility entered a criminal agreement with the Justice Department in July to pay a $200 million fine for its role in a bribery conspiracy in exchange for cooperation in U.S. Attorney John Lausch's ongoing investigation. As part of the agreement, the utility giant admitted that it engaged in bribery with the House speaker in exchange for favorable legislation.