(WTVO) — If the US Supreme Court overturns the 1973 Roe v Wade ruling, Canada and Mexico say they are ready to accept American women seeking abortions.

According to CBC News, Canada’s minister of families, Karian Gould, said “If they, people, come here and need access, certainly, you know, that’s a service that would be provided.”

Mexico’s supreme court ruled it unconstitutional to criminalize abortion in 2021, according to The Guardian.

Vero Cruz, a coordinator with the advocacy group Las Libres, said Americans can get an abortion for free in certain Mexican states, such as Sinaloa, Coahuila, and Baja California, but only up to 12 weeks of pregnancy.

“The women who are crossing into Mexico are coming to Monterrey, Tijuana and other cities to have abortions using medication,” she said, adding that abortion pills are also free there. “It’s completely free, it costs nothing.”

A leaked draft ruling from the Supreme Court indicated the court is preparing to repeal the 1973 law which allows legalized abortion in the United States.

In the draft, Associate Justice Samuel Alito wrote “Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” and “that Roe and Casey must be overruled.”

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed the Reproductive Health Act and repealed the Parental Notification Act in 2021, which allowed pregnant minors in the state to choose whether or not to involve a parental figure in their decision to have, or not have, an abortion.

In recent years, more out-of-state patients have traveled to Illinois for abortions. According to the most recent data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, 7,534 nonresidents received abortions in Illinois in 2019, compared with 2,970 in 2014 and 5,528 in 2017.

Opponents of Roe v Wade argue that abortion amounts to infanticide, and advocate for contraception instead.

According to a YouGov poll, more than one-third of respondents said abortion should be permitted in at least one of about eight specific circumstances, including protecting the health of the woman, in the case of rape or incest, and if the fetus has a congenital abnormality.