Mike Pence cancels events, set to return to DC

Vice President Mike Pence gives a thumbs-up before departing on Air Force Two from Philadelphia International Airport after a series of stops in Pennsylvania on Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRON) — Vice President Mike Pence has cancelled all events scheduled Friday in Indiana, according to the AP White House reporter Jonathan Lemire.

VP Pence, in Arizona now, has cancelled events in Indiana tomorrow and will be returning to Washington instead — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) October 8, 2020

Pence is currently in Arizona for his latest campaign stop. He was supposed to hold a rally in Peoria later Thursday.

However, the vice president is reportedly heading back to D.C.

VP Press Secretary Devin O’Malley released a statement regarding the sudden schedule change.

“Nobody’s sick. There’s no positive tests,” he wrote. “The VP is planning on travelling on Saturday and Monday. We’ll have more information on the vice president’s schedule next week soon.”

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

