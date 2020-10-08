Mike Pence cancels events, set to return to DC

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRON) — Vice President Mike Pence has cancelled all events scheduled Friday in Indiana, according to the AP White House reporter Jonathan Lemire.
Pence is currently in Arizona for his latest campaign stop. He was supposed to hold a rally in Peoria later Thursday.
However, the vice president is reportedly heading back to D.C.
VP Press Secretary Devin O’Malley released a statement regarding the sudden schedule change.
“Nobody’s sick. There’s no positive tests,” he wrote. “The VP is planning on travelling on Saturday and Monday. We’ll have more information on the vice president’s schedule next week soon.”
