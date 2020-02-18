New proposal would ban gas powered leaf blowers in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Democratic State Senator Laura Fine introduced a bill that would ban the use and sale of gas-powered leaf blowers in the state. The proposal states that any offender could face a fine of up to $500.

Senate bill SB3313 cites safety as one of the main reasons behind the ban. It claimes that “gas-powered leaf blowers are detrimental to the health of the citizens of the State of Illinois and the quality of the environment.”

The proposal states that the tools spread chemical pollutants and send “particles in the air..including animal feces, quantities of heavy metals such as lead, and allergens such as pollen and mold.”

Sen. Laura Fine via Illinois Democrats

Before being elected to the Senate, Senator Fine served as the State Representative for the 17th Legislative District from 2013-2019.

If the proposal were to go through, the ban would take effect on January 1st, 2022.

