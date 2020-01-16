Oklahoma state senator proposes ‘MAGA’ license plate

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR/CNN) – A Oklahoma State Senator wants to make vanity license plates that include “Make America Great Again” a reality.

Oklahoma State Senator Nathan Dahm proposed a new license plate that would feature President Trump’s 2016 campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again,” and the slogan he’s now using, “Keep America Great.”

The plates would be unique to Oklahoma.

“This is a great way that people can support America and support those ideas of keeping America great,” Senator Nathan Dahm said.

The new plates will mean a yearly $35 fee. Dahm said none of the money will support Trump. Instead, $20 of the fee will go to two local veteran groups.

“I don’t think it’s such a bad deal, especially if the money’s going to the veterans,” says Gary Pierce, an Oklahoma motorist.

Others don’t see it that way.

“I know who started that ‘Make America Great Again,’ and I’m not in his corner,” says Lawrence Johnson, an Oklahoma motorist.

Dahm says the beauty of the plate is that it’s a specialty. If you don’t want it, you don’t have to buy it.

“There’s people that are upset with just the president in general, so I understand that people have those feelings, potentially negative feelings against the president, but the great thing is, here in America, you have freedom of speech,” he says.

Dahm says the proposal will still have to be voted on by the entire state legislature and get the signature of approval from the governor before hitting the roads.

