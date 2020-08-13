‘One of us’: South Asians celebrate Harris as VP choice

CHICAGO (AP) – Kamala Harris has often focused on her identity as a Black woman. But her selection as Joe Biden’s running mate is generating glee among South Asians worldwide and putting the spotlight on her as the first person of Asian descent on a major party presidential ticket.
Harris is the daughter of a Jamaican father and an Indian mother.
The choice has inspired social media musings of celebrating the Hindu festival Diwali at the White House and drawing room talks about the U.S. senator’s mother’s journey from Chennai to California.
Overseas, Indian government officials of all parties note the choice as historic.
